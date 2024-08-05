Dodgers Promoting Three Prospects, Including Their Number-1: Reports
A trio of Dodgers prospects are moving up the minor league ladder. Dalton Rushing, Edgardo Henriquez, and Alex Freeland are taking the penultimate step to a spot on the Major League roster, according to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya on X.
Rushing, Dodgers No. 1 prospect according to MLB.com, launched two homers in his final Double-A game on Sunday. Before being promoted, the 23-year-old hit 17 home runs, 59 RBIs, and scored 44 runs. This season, he slashes .270/.378/.512 with a .890 OPS.
Despite primarily being a catcher, Rushing has made four starts in left field, one at first base, and 32 as the designated hitter with the Tulsa Drillers.
His versatility and dynamic bat make him a likely candidate for a last-minute promotion to the Dodgers' 40-man roster. Rushing is also ranked higher (according to MLB Pipeline) than starting pitcher River Ryan, who has made three starts with the Dodgers since July 22 this season. The Dodgers are well aware of Rushing's abilities.
Henriquez, who missed all of the 2023 season due to Tommy John surgery, is the second prospect being promoted to Triple-A.
The 22-year-old joined the Drillers on June 11. Since then, the reliever is 0-1 but he boasts a 3.06 ERA with 24 strikeouts, eight walks, and has only allowed six earned runs across 17.2 innings. Batters average .183 against the right-hander, whose pitches reach triple-digit speeds.
Henriquez's ERA was 1.74 after five appearances with the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. Batters averaged .114 against him in 10.1 innings before he was promoted from the Dodgers' Low-A affiliate. The Venezuelan righty is ranked as the Dodgers' No. 17 prospect and the sixth right-handed pitcher prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.
Freeland is the third prospect getting promoted to Triple-A. The shortstop is ranked as the No. 11 Dodgers prospect and No. 2 shortstop prospect behind Joendry Vargas. After joining the Drillers on May 7, Freeland has hit 11 home runs, 35 RBIs, and has scored 59 runs.
Freeland will turn 23 years old this month. He is a switch hitter and slashes .245/.370/.422 with a .792 OPS this season.
The Kentucky native is a true underdog. He overcame multiple surgeries as an infant to fix a club foot before becoming the second-highest drafted position player in Central Florida University history, according to his prospect profile on MLB.com.
The trio will head to the Oklahoma City Dodgers, who have their next game on Tuesday. The Dodgers have until August 31 to promote any of the three prospects to the 40-man roster for the postseason.