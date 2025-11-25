Dodgers Invite Recently Signed Free Agent to Spring Training

The Dodgers have invited catcher Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. to spring training after finalizing a minor league contract with the 26-year-old catcher.

It's not uncommon for teams to sign a plethora of veteran catchers every offseason and invite them to spring training. After all, someone has to squat when dozens of pitchers report to camp in February.

In the Dodgers' case, Alfonzo could have a path to major league innings in 2026 depending on the role outlined for Dalton Rushing.

Rushing was tabbed the backup to All-Star catcher Will Smith when he received his first major league promotion in May.

But after slashing .314/.436/.517 at Triple-A Oklahoma City, Rushing played sparingly in the majors. He slashed .204/.258/.324 in 53 games with the Dodgers, then was surpassed by Ben Rortvedt as the primary backup.

After getting one plate appearance as a pinch hitter in the NLDS, Rushing was left off the Dodgers' roster for the NLCS and World Series. The Dodgers have since lost Rortvedt to the Cincinnati Reds via waiver claim.

The Dodgers could facilitate more playing time for Rushing by moving him to left field, where he's played in the minors. Or they could send him back to Triple-A for more seasoning.

Either way, the Dodgers enter 2026 with a potential need for a veteran catcher to back up Smith.

Enter Alfonzo, who reached Triple-A for the first time in eight professional seasons in 2025. Alfonzo, a switch-hitter, went 7 for 32 (.219) in eight games with the Toledo Mud Hens, the Detroit Tigers' top farm team.

Alfonzo also played 57 games for the Double-A Erie Sea Wolves, slashing .251/.308/.333 with one home run and 31 RBIs.

The Barcelona, Venezuela native is currently playing in the Venezuelan Winter League with Magallanes.

Through Monday he had a .239/.308/.367 slash line, with three home runs and 10 RBIs in a team-leading 109 at-bats.

The catcher is the son of Eliezer Jesús Alfonzo, who played 193 games over six seasons for the San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners and Colorado Rockies from 2006-11.

"I feel like I have to make my own name," Alfonzo said of his father's legacy in a 2022 interview with the Detroit Free Press. "I don't want to be the person known because my daddy played before. I want people to know me because I'm doing the right things and playing the game the right way. I want to make people know who I am."

Now, Alfonzo might just get that chance with the defending World Series champions — starting in spring training.

