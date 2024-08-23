Dodgers Prospect Hit By Line Drive to Undergo Surgery: Report
The Dodgers' No. 20 prospect Patrick Copen was forced to exit Tuesday’s game early after being hit in the face by a line drive. It was reported by Daniel Jackett that the 22-year-old right-handed pitcher did not lose consciousness from the 100-mph hit, but was carted off the field.
The Great Lakes Loons initially placed the starting pitcher on the seven-day injured list. However, it has been confirmed that Copen’s injury is indeed severe.
J.P. Hoornstra of Dodgers Nation reported Thursday that Copen will undergo surgery in the coming weeks after suffering what farm director Will Rhymes called “a serious injury to his face.” Copen was placed on the 60-day injured list.
“He is getting great care and he’s doing well, all things considered,” Rhymes told Hoornstra.
Considering that he was transferred to the 60-day IL, Copen will not have time to return to the mound before the end of the 2024 season.
Before exiting Tuesday’s game, Copen logged a 4.23 ERA, allowing three hits and one run. The Marshall University alum threw three strikeouts and two walks across the two innings he pitched. One of the walks came from Wisconsin’s Luis Lara in the top of the third inning. Following Lara’s plate appearance, Cooper Pratt launched the line drive straight to the face of Copen.
It was reported by Hugh Bernreuter of MLive.com that Copen was placed in a neck brace after the hit. He was able to move his arms, which was a good sign.
Drafted in the seventh round of the 2023 MLB June Amateur Draft, Copen earned a draft bonus of $255,500. He has played two seasons in the minor leagues, climbing his way up to advanced Class-A Great Lakes after starting the season with Class-A Rancho Cucamonga.
While pitching for Class-A Rancho Cucamonga, Copen made 13 starts, accruing a 3.15 ERA. Throwing 60 strikeouts and 25 walks in 54.1 innings contributed to Copen’s promotion to advanced Class-A on June 25.
Since the promotion, Copen has made nine starts. He has been credited with three wins and two losses. Additionally, Copen has logged a 4.23 ERA, tallying 60 strikeouts and 25 walks.
Last season, Copen did not allow any runs across three appearances. He threw for 4.1 innings, allowing three hits while striking out two batters and walking three.
The young pitcher still has a long road to the Major Leagues, but his first two professional seasons have been promising. Now, he needs to focus on recovering from surgery in order to get back on track to an MLB career.