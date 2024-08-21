Dodgers Minor Leaguer Struck in Face By Scorching Line Drive, Leaves Game
Dodgers minor league pitcher Patrick Copen was struck by a line drive Tuesday in the Great Lakes Loons' game against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and forced to leave.
According to Daniel Jackett on Twitter/X, the line drive was a 100-mph shot that struck Copen in the face, resulting in the 22-year-old pitcher being carted off the field.
Copen, a seventh-round draft pick out of Marshall in 2023, started the advanced Class-A game at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan. He allowed one run over the first two innings before walking Wisconsin's Luis Lara to begin the third.
The next batter, Cooper Pratt, was credited with a single on the line drive back to the mound.
