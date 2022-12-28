Dodgers Prospect Spends Time With Young Ballplayers at High School Camp

When Trea Turner signed with the Phillies this offseason, it created an opening at shortstop for the Dodgers. The most likely starter right now seems to be Gavin Lux, who was a shortstop in the minors but has played mostly second base in the big leagues. L.A. could also go outside the organization if someone like Willy Adames becomes available in a trade.

A third, less likely option is Jacob Amaya, a minor-leaguer who is on the 40-man roster and plays a sweet defensive shortstop. Amaya's bat isn't quite ready for the big leagues, probably, but he posted an .870 OPS at Double-A last year and has shown promise that his bat will catch up to his glove.

On Tuesday, Amaya's bat and glove were both at South Hills High School in West Covina, his alma mater, where he took part in a youth baseball camp as a guest instructor.

Over 70 kids showed up for the camp, which continues on Wednesday for its second and final day. The 24-year-old Amaya was a star at South Hills before being drafted by the Dodgers in the 11th round in 2017. Amaya's grandfather, Frank, spent five years in the minor leagues in the 1950s, most of it in the Dodgers organization.

What a great opportunity for these youngsters to spend time with a professional ballplayer. It's great to see Amaya, with all the excitement of the offseason, taking time to remember where he came from and give back to the kids.