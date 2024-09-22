Dodgers Reliever Opens Up About Broken Hand Incident Off the Field
When the Los Angeles Dodgers announced that Anthony Banda was placed on the injured list due to a hairline fracture in his hand, it left many wondering how it happened.
Was it during a game?
Manager Dave Roberts explained that Banda hit a “solid object” with his pitching hand in frustration after allowing two runs in the Sept. 9 game against the Cubs.
“It was very embarrassing, very shameful,” Banda told Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times. “I really felt like I let everybody down.”
Banda, acquired from the Cleveland Guardians in mid-May, had established himself in a high-leverage role with a 2-2 record and a 3.23 ERA in 46 games before landing on the 15-day injured list.
He clarified that the injury wasn’t the result of a punch.
“I didn’t punch anything,” Banda said. “I hit the outside of my fist against a paper towel dispenser out of frustration, and apparently, I hit the weakest bone just right, to where it fractured.
“I’m not saying that’s OK to do, but it’s not as bad as what people thought as far as me punching something straight on. I don’t do that with anything, because there’s a risk. I look at it as more of a freak accident, but yes, it was a learning experience.”
Banda is scheduled to throw live batting practice on Monday, and Roberts expects him to be activated from the IL on Wednesday or Thursday when he’s eligible.
“The most frustrating thing is this entire time, I didn’t have any pain or soreness, just some swelling in the hand,” Banda said. “But the fact that it’s responding well and I haven’t lost any ability to spin my pitches or add velocity is a huge plus. It was a big scare, but at the end of the day, when I get active, I want to put it behind me and do everything I can to help this team.”
As part of his recovery, Banda reached out to his bullpen teammates.
“They understand the frustration and emotion part of it,” Banda said. “They obviously weren’t pleased with the result of what happened, but they were supportive. They had my back. A lot of them were texting me throughout the week, on the road trip, asking me how I was doing. That in itself shows a lot. I know they’re eager to get me back.”
The 31-year-old also sees this incident as a learning opportunity.
“It’s a very competitive game, and this won’t be the last time I blow up, but I have to understand that the consequences are real, that anything can happen in those weak moments, and those are things that will potentially haunt me for the rest of my career.
“I’m a human being, I make mistakes, and this was a costly one. I’m not looking for sympathy — this was on me, and I’ve owned it. We all do stupid things, and I hate the idea that I did this to myself, but as long as we learn from them we can move on.”