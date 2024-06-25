Dodgers Remain Undefeated When One Unlikely Player Gets a Hit
The Los Angeles Dodgers took care of business on Monday against the lowly Chicago White Sox, winning 3-0. The Dodgers' offense wasn't as explosive against the worst team in baseball, but they did enough to get the job done, with a significant contribution from Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas.
The streak continues for Rojas, as the Dodgers are now 23-0 when he collects at least one hit.
After the victory on Monday, Rojas spoke to AM-570 and said he's doing his best to contribute to the team.
"All I'm trying to do is do my part and help the team," said Rojas. "If this streak is going to be live, you know we want to continue to do it. Every time I get a hit, I feel like we got a guaranteed W, so hopefully, we can right this out and make it 40 and nothing."
Rojas has been an unsung hero for the Dodgers this season, especially as of late without superstar infielder Mookie Betts. In the last 15 games, Rojas is slashing .294/.308/.431 with one home run, six RBIs, one stolen base, seven runs, and 15 hits in 51 at-bats. The Dodgers are undefeated in those 15 games.
Defensively, Rojas remains one of the best shortstops in baseball. Despite limited playing time this year he is 10th in the league in Statcast's Outs Above Average and 18th in Defensive Runs Saved.
Overall, Rojas has a .284 batting average with a .764 OPS.