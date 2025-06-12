Dodgers' Roki Sasaki Appears to Be Nowhere Near Return Following Latest Update
The Los Angeles Dodgers won one of the highest-anticipated offseason races this past winter.
Roki Sasaki, a 23-year-old phenom from Japan, had a career 2.10 ERA across four season in Nippon Professional Baseball. After 20 MLB teams courted the right-hander, he made his way to the Dodgers to put pen to paper, looking to become the next great pitcher to take the mound in L.A.
Unfortunately, things haven't exactly panned out as either party expected.
Through eight starts, Sasaki posted a 3.72 ERA across 34.1 innings. The 23-year-old has thrown 24 strikeouts and allowed 22 walks during this time.
Sasaki has since joined the growing list of injured Dodgers pitchers as his reasoning for being shelved was a shoulder impingement. As he continues to recover, Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior revealed that the young pitcher is currently pain free, but still appears to be a ways away from returning to the mound.
“Not a whole lot to report on Roki,” Prior said. “I think right now we’ve got to get him in a position where he feels confident in his ability to throw the baseball.
“There’s not a lot to report. He’s been throwing, still just light catch and not a lot of work other than light catch right now. … He is pain-free, but hasn’t gotten to the point where he can put enough intensity to push forward in his progression. It’s just a light catch, just exercising in his throw and not necessarily pushing the throw.”
With a talent as young as Sasaki, it is best to not rush him back to action, despite the 14 pitchers currently on the injured list.
Whether it be mechanics, nerves, or the lurking shoulder injury, something about Sasaki's game wasn't translating to MLB. If the 23-year-old can get closer to the pitcher that dazzled in NPB upon his return, the missed early-season starts will matter less when he eventually does get back to the hill.
