Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman Has New Injury, Says Dave Roberts
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Freddie Freeman tweaked his quad Tuesday night, manager Dave Roberts revealed ahead of Wednesday's rubber match against the San Diego Padres.
Freeman is 'managing it' and is still in Wednesday's lineup. Per Dodgers insider David Vassegh, Freeman may not be running at full speed during Wednesday afternoon's game.
Freeman is in the middle of another incredible season at the plate.
His .349 batting average is not only the best in the National League, but would be the best average of his career if this holds up until the end of the regular season. Additionally, Freeman's 1.002 OPS is currently third in the majors, as his OPS+ of 184 ranks him 84 percent better than the average batter in MLB this year.
The eight-time All-Star has had nagging injuries seemingly since the end of last season, starting with rolling his ankle in September with just three games to go before the postseason.
The ankle sprain limited Freeman, but he was still able to play through what turned out to be an illustrious October. On his way to becoming World Series MVP — and not to mention, delivering one of the most iconic moments to have taken place in a baseball game — Freeman later revealed that he was playing with broken cartilage in his rib throughout the championship run.
An offseason ankle surgery was thought to potentially solve the lower body issue, when his rib complications flared up again in Japan, Freeman was forced to miss the first two games of the season as a precaution.
Three games later, Freeman had a mishap in the shower that resulted in tweaking his surgically-repaired ankle, which forced him to miss another 10 contests.
The hope now is that Freeman can get back to full health and will surely be monitoring his quad on Wednesday.
