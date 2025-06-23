Dodgers Rookie Has 3-Word Description of Shohei Ohtani
All eyes were set on Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani as he made his pitching debut with the team last Monday against the San Diego Padres.
Ohtani's return to two-way status caused Dodgers ticket prices to soar a whopping 134 percent in the series opener versus the Padres.
On Sunday, the Dodgers two-way star made his second pitching appearance of the season against the Washington Nationals.
While Ohtani looked rusty in his first outing, the right-hander was effective in his latest performance. The Dodgers two-way star had two strikeouts, zero earned runs and zero hits allowed.
Ohtani's fastball was between 97-99 mph in the scoreless inning, and he would've retired the side in order had Mookie Betts not dropped a pop-up.
No one got to witness Ohtani's 18-pitch performance more closely than rookie catcher Dalton Rushing, who was behind the plate for the series finale against Washington. Although Ohtani's performance on the mound was impressive, the crowd at Dodger Stadium got on its feet for the 30-year-old's feat in the batters box.
Ohtani went 2-for-5 with a home run, triple, three runs scored and five RBIs after tossing a scoreless first inning.
“He’s a unicorn,” Rushing said.
As Ohtani continues to build back up, the Dodgers may consider moving the two-way star down in the lineup. However, manager Dave Roberts said the two-way star has not shown any signs of fatigue between pitching and being the leadoff hitter.
“I think right now we’ll play it status quo, but you know coming out of this one (start against the Nationals) it might make more sense to drop to second or third or fourth,” Roberts said. “But right now, we’ll remain status quo. I have not seen signs of fatigue.”
