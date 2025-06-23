Padres' Mike Shildt Continues to Take Issue With Dodgers' Dave Roberts
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts got into it with San Diego Padres skipper Mike Shildt during the National League West rivals' latest matchup.
During Thursday's game against the Padres, Fernando Tatis Jr. was hit by a pitch, leading to Shildt coming out of the visiting team's dugout.
Roberts — not one to take things lying down — marched out and met Shildt on the field. The two managers got into a shouting match and were pulled away from each other in a benches-clearing brawl.
More news: Dodgers Linked to $15 Million Starting Pitcher as Potential Trade Deadline Addition
Umpires ejected both managers from the game and MLB suspended them in the aftermath.
The altercation was another chapter in what is one of baseball's most heated rivalries.
"It’s ultimately about the defense of our team," Shildt told reporters after the altercation. "Anybody who is going to take steps that I feel are inappropriate against our team, then I will take action.
“I’m not a personal guy. I’m not a grudge guy. But I am a foxhole guy. Last year is water under the bridge. We handled that privately. That’s all I’ll say. What happened Thursday does not at all change how we’ll approach the Dodgers. I need to say this: I have a healthy respect for the Dodgers. I respect the heck out of their players. I enjoy the competition against them. We’ve had really healthy, competitive games against them. Unfortunately, it built into some altercation.
"But how we’re going to compete with them next time, no this doesn’t change anything. We’re going to take care of today and we’re going to take care of every possible opponent we can take care of every day. And then the Dodgers will be on our schedule in August."
Later on in the game, Robert Suarez drilled Shohei Ohtani in the elbow with a fastball, though the Japanese baseball player diffused the situation, waving off the Dodgers' bench.
Things could have gotten much more heated if Ohtani hadn't stepped in. The Padres and Dodgers meet again in August, and that meeting could get testy again.
More news: Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow Finally Nearing Return Following Latest Update
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.