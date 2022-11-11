Skip to main content

Dodgers Rumors: 'Fans Who Want To Win' Will Welcome Carlos Correa According To Agent

Hearing the name Carlos Correa still stings for most Dodgers fans
The Dodgers were a part of a hard fought World Series against the Astros which ultimately led to the Astros winning their first championship in franchise history in 2017. Of course, to Dodgers fans, this season becomes known as the asterisk season with the cheating scandal that shocked the baseball world.

In the middle of it all was former Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, who is now set to become a free agent. With the news of Trea Tuner on the free agent market, the Dodgers need to come up with a plan in the case of Turner's departure.

This opens the door for Correa despite the distastefulness fans may feel and Correa's agent Scott Boras believes there won't be any bad blood from the fan base of Correa chooses to come to the Dodgers (via Bill Plunkett, The OC Register).

“I don’t think anybody cares about something that occurred long ago and is now remedied,” Boras said. “Because their goal is they have to win. And it’s hard to win. You don’t let certain things get in the way in professional sports.“I can go back and think of a lot of things historically that have occurred. Rivalries – Red Sox players playing for the Yankees, Yankees players playing for the Red Sox, Giants and Dodgers players moving to one another. That is all something that’s common in professional baseball. So I would expect that teams are always going to do what’s best for them that they feel will help them to be competitive.”

Boras further added that not only will the fanbase welcome Correa with open arms, but this also speaks volumes to the Dodgers organization and their commitment to winning games no matter what (via Jon Heyman, New York Post).

“I don’t think they are concerned about something that happened a long time ago. Their commitment is to win and I don’t think they’d let that get in the way.”

If Turner were to depart, Correa would bring back the depth needed in the position that can propel the Dodgers to a new level. However, it remains to be seen if the players on the team can get past the scandal while also putting pressure on the organization to see if fans will reciprocate the same feelings. 

