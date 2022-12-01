Dodgers Rumors: Insider Gives Five Potential Trade Targets For LA

The Dodgers have created over $100 million in cap space to go after some free agents. There have been reports of the Dodgers not aiming to be too aggressive in order to save money off the luxury tax so there is potential of lower tier signings.

It's clear there are needs for the Dodgers which include pitching help, a replacement for Cody Bellinger and a potential replacement for Trea Turner. The Dodgers always find ways to make some big moves and is a team fans want to keep an eye on.

While the team decides its biggest needs an MLB insider gave his predictions of who some potential trade targets the Dodgers may want to keep an eye on. This list includes four right handed pitchers in Corbin Burnes, Lucas Giolito, Tyler Glasnow and Jason Adam while adding third baseman Rafael Devers into the mix (via Jim Bowden, The Athletic).

The Dodgers are the most fascinating team to watch this offseason because they have significant payroll flexibility and glaring needs on the left side of the infield, in center field and in the bullpen. They also could use another starting pitcher after losing lefty Tyler Anderson to the Angels in free agency.

The Dodgers have been linked to some of the top free agents this off-season, but depending on where the priorities lie the Dodgers may not be inclined to spend top dollar this off-season and perhaps wait until next season.

The listed pitchers can easily provide bullpen help at a cheaper price than some players linked in Justin Verlander and Jacob deGrom, but will it be enough to bring the Dodgers back into championship conversation?

Perhaps the Dodgers take a completely different approach and keep there eyes locked in on a potential Shohei Ohtani signing next off-season when he becomes a free agent.