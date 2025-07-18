Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Reveals Who LA is Targeting at Deadline
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal revealed the Los Angeles Dodgers' plans ahead of the MLB trade deadline this season.
Rosenthal expects the 2024 World Series champions to go after relievers due to their struggles with injury and within the bullpen among their healthy arms.
"After investing a combined $107 million in free-agent relievers Tanner Scott, Blake Treinen and Kirby Yates, the Dodgers are expected to pursue bullpen help, according to sources briefed on the team’s plans," Rosenthal writes. "Part of the Dodgers’ motivation stems from Scott’s struggles — he has allowed eight homers with a 4.09 ERA, compared to three homers with a 1.75 ERA last season for Miami and San Diego. Part of it also stems from injuries. While some of the Dodgers’ injured relievers are projected to return, the production they will provide is not certain."
More news: Dodgers Predicted to Land $8.2 Million All-Star Closer in Blockbuster Trade Deadline Move
Treinen began his rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City just before the All-Star break, and moved to the Arizona Complex League during the break to get another appearance in. He allowed just one earned run on one hit through three appearances across the two levels.
Other injured Dodgers relievers are Evan Phillips, who will miss the entire season after Tommy John surgery, Michael Kopech, who is set to return sometime in August after knee surgery and Brusdar Graterol, who could begin rehab soon.
Dodgers relievers have the seventh-highest ERA in MLB out of the bullpen this season, so it's no wonder they're looking for an upgrade.
"Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman hates overpaying at the deadline and constructed his 2025 roster with the express purpose of avoiding such a fate," said Rosenthal.
"Looks like he’ll be shopping again, anyway."
More news: Dodgers Have No Plans to Move Mookie Betts Off Shortstop Amid Offensive Struggles
Even without a strong bullpen presence this season, the Dodgers have absolutely dominated the National League. Other than an eight game losing streak earlier this month, they've blown away nearly all of their competition, and hold the best record in the NL. They'll continue their title defense on Friday, as they return from the All-Star break to face the Milwaukee Brewers at 7:10 p.m. PT.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.