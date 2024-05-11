Dodgers Rumors: Top Pitching Trade Target Reportedly Available
Mason Miller is likely the best baseball player the casual fan has never heard of.
Starring for the lowly Oakland Athletics, the 6'5" reliever has been the story of the season for this franchise. At 25 years old, he's arguably the most dominant relief pitcher in the game. As of May 11th, Miller has a microscopic 1.10 ERA. This includes 33 Ks in only 16.1 IP.
The former third-round pick out of Gardner-Webb possesses the most potent fastball in the sport -- averaging nearly 101 MPH on each heater.
With the volatility surrounding Oakland -- coupled with the franchise's penchant for dealing young talent before extension time -- many believe Miller could be moved in a deal before August.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic speculated on Miller's future in Oakland.
"Miller, earning $740,000 this season, is not eligible for arbitration until 2026 and is under club control through 2029. The A’s, though, will not rule out trading him. Teams entertain discussions on virtually all players. The performance of most relievers is volatile. And Miller missed almost four months last season with a mild UCL sprain in his right elbow. The talk about trading Miller likely will continue right up until the trade deadline, unless he is injured or gets moved sooner. If he goes, the return figures to be substantial, perhaps even staggering. The A’s otherwise need not bother"
According to Rosenthal, the asking price is sky-high -- which is not a surprise. At the same time, Miller is a reliever rather than a starter. The potential package in acquiring this closer likely will be less compared to what a frontline starter could command.
While the bullpen has been a relative strength for the Dodgers thus far in 2024, adding an electric arm at the age of 25 with multiple years of club control seems like a very attractive notion.
It does go against the Dodgers' philosophy under Andrew Friedman to deal for a reliever. The team has operated more so with reclamation projects and players within its system.
At the same time, Miller is a unicorn with some truly awesome stuff. Don't be shocked if L.A. at the very least has some discussions with the A's on the burgeoning star.
More Dodgers: Former Dodgers Pitcher Released By Reigning World Series Champions