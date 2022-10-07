Dodgers: See LA's Dominant Season in Graph Form

As the Dodgers circle in on the postseason and clearly are the team to beat in baseball you don't have to look very far to find out how they've made it this far. In fact, there is a way for you to see for yourselves.

For all the visual learners of the world, Talkin' Baseball came out with a graphic to show just how dominant the Dodgers have been all season long. The Padres and Giants had their moments at the top of the NL West, but one team remains a constant throughout the entire season.

We're sure you can figure out who it is.

That's right the Dodgers remained the number one team in the division all season long, let alone the entire league. The numbers speak for themselves.

This season the Dodgers reached 111 wins which is the second most ever for an NL team and five more than the next best team this season (Houston Astros). The Dodgers also had a league best 847 runs scored while also allowing the least runs scored with 531.

A +334 run differential is also the best in the entire league and they were doing this with a carousel of pitchers missing throughout the entire season. Walker Buehler was lost earlier this season for the entirety of the year while Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin dealt with their fair share of injuries.

The Dodgers will have Kershaw at full strength and will slowly work back Gonsolin during the postseason making for more stiff competition when it matters most.