Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani Mocks Diamondbacks Outfielder After Clutch 3-Run Home Run
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks, 14-11, in a comeback thriller Friday night at Chase Field.
The divisional matchup served as the defending champions' first real test of the competitive National League West. The Dodgers dropped the series opener Thursday, and it was imperative L.A. avoided a second straight loss to Arizona.
Friday's game featured everything and more, from ejections to clutch home runs, the NL West showdown did not disappoint. From the start of the contest, it was evident both teams were going to threaten early.
Roki Sasaki gave up two home runs in the first to Ketel Marte and Eugenio Suarez. The Dodgers scored in each of the first three innings, and headed into the fourth frame with a hefty five-run lead over the Diamondbacks.
Sasaki's night ended after four-plus innings and manager Dave Roberts deployed Anthony Banda from the bullpen with the Dodgers leading Arizona, 8-4. With two outs and the bases loaded, Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel stepped up to the plate.
Banda gave up a grand slam to Gurriel on a 1-and-0 sinker to tie the game. The Diamondbacks outfielder tossed his bat in the air and extended his arms to the sky.
It felt like the Dodgers had already lost the game after Gurriel's grand slam, and the Home Run Derby continued in the eighth inning when the Diamondbacks hit back-to-back home runs off Alex Vesia
Nevertheless, Gurriel's celebration eventually came back to haunt Arizona a few innings later.
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo brought in right-hander Ryan Thompson to face Shohei Ohtani. The Dodgers superstar torched a 1-and-2 splitter for a three-run home run.
Ohtani flipped the bat and raised his hands to the sky. If the celebration seemed a little flashy for the humble superstar, that's because it apparently was.
There is speculation that Ohtani was mocking Gurriel's celebration from the fifth inning, but if there's one things opponents should never do, it's count the defending champions out.
In the breakdown of Friday's thriller, Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain believed the two celebrations were eerily similar.
"And look at the emotion, the passion, the bat flip, arms raised, the pimp job," McKain said. "Doesn't this look like what we saw earlier from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. You can't tell me this wasn't a troll job by Shohei Ohtani. He's got that dog in him. Dread him, run from him, Ohtani arrives all the same. He's inevitable."
