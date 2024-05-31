Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Needs a Home Run at These 6 Stadiums to Check All of Them Off
Shohei Ohtani is a once-in-a-generation phenom. He is inching closer toward an elite and exclusive club after hitting a two-run home run at Citi Field against the New York Mets on Wednesday.
The Los Angeles Dodgers' designated hitter belted a two-run home run in the eighth inning of the Dodgers' 10-3 win over the Mets. He also checked another ballpark off his list of MLB stadiums he hasn't homered in yet.
He is now down to six stadiums where he hasn't hit a home run. Here is the list according to MLB Stats: Busch Stadium (St. Louis), Chase Field (Arizona), Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia), Great American Ballpark (Cincinnati), loanDepot Park (Miami), and PNC Park (Pittsburgh).
Ohtani has played at least one game at each of the parks remaining on his list except for Pittsburgh. On Tuesday, he will make his PNC Park debut when the Dodgers visit the Pirates for a three-game series. As for the others, he has played seven games at Chase Field, six at Citizens Bank Park, five at Busch Stadium, five at Great American Ballpark, and two at loanDepot Park.
His opportunity to hit one in Cincinnati came and went this season but there are plenty of opportunities to cross more off his list. The Dodgers visit Arizona for a four-game series starting Aug. 30. He will play in St. Louis Aug. 16-18 and the team's lone trip to Miami is scheduled for Sept. 17-19.