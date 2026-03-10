Why River Ryan Hasn't Started a Game in Spring Training Yet

The Los Angeles Dodgers opened Spring Training with an abundance of starting pitching depth, but that's slowly been chipped away at over recent weeks.

Blake Snell reported to camp behind schedule and is not going to be in the Opening Day rotation, Gavin Stone has been shut down because of right shoulder trouble, and Roki Sasaki is in search of some consistency.

Meanwhile, the likes of Justin Wrobleski, River Ryan and Emmet Sheehan are being viewed as starters.

"I think what we've done since I've been here is, you don't know about length and starters until you get to the season. So as many guys that are starters that you can build up to three, four, five innings, it gives you optionality," manager Dave Roberts recently explained.

River Ryan's role

Despite the Dodgers viewing Ryan as a starting pitcher, all three of his appearances in Cactus League games have been as a relief pitcher. Roberts told Kirsten Watson on SportsNet LA that it partly stems from wanting to see the 27-year-old in that role.

"There's a little bit of that. There's a little bit of wanting to put eyes on him in a Major League game, and not on the other side," Roberts said. "There's a piggyback situation with Emmet starting today. Just to know that he can do it, I think, was a good thing."

Sheehan pitched 2.1 innings on Monday and Ryan entered in the fourth. He went 2.2 innings so the Dodgers could have Tanner Scott go through the exercise of entering to get a third out.

Ryan allowed just one hit--a solo home run-- and struck out three batters in his latest relief appearance.

"I thought River was really good. He made the one mistake, got behind to Bauers, and he hit a home run to the opposite field. But the stuff was really good," Roberts said. "Some strikeouts in there, command getting him through two and two-thirds, something like that. Felt good about that."

The Dodgers' rotation to start the season currently projects to comprise of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow, Sheehan and Sasaki. They are presumed to need a sixth starter, which is where Ryan would factor in.

Other candidates for the role are Wrobleski, Landon Knack and Cole Irvin.

Ryan made four starts for the Dodgers in 2024 before undergoing Tommy John surgery, and has just four career relief appearances in the Minors.