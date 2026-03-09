Josue De Paula Among Second Round of Dodgers Spring Training Roster Cuts

With only two more weekends remaining during camp in Arizona, the Los Angeles Dodgers continued to thin out their clubhouse by removing 12 players following Sunday's loss to the Athletics.

Ryan Ward and Ronan Kopp were optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City, while the likes of Josue De Paula, Carlos Duran, Jackson Ferris, Kendall George, Carson Hobbs, Griffin Lockwood-Powell, Garrett McDaniels, Wyatt Mills, Jordan Weems and Lucas Wepf were sent to Minor League camp.

Like with the first wave of roster cuts, each of the aforementioned players remain eligible to participate in Spring Training games despite being removed from the Major League clubhouse at Camelback Ranch.

The Dodgers still have 53 players remaining in big league camp, comprised of 27 pitchers and 26 position players. That total does not include Evan Phillips or Kiké Hernández, who already are on the 60-day injured list.

Dodgers Spring Training roster cuts 2.0

Josue De Paula

De Paula is one of the top Dodgers prospects and made a strong impression during his time in big league camp. He's hit .375/.464/.417 with one double, three RBI and four walks while appearing in 14 Cactus League games thus far.

De Paula figures to begin the 2026 season with Double-A Tulsa, where he finished last year but only for four games.

Carlos Duran

Duran only appeared in three games before getting cut from the Spring Training roster, with two of them being scoreless efforts.

Jackson Ferris

Ferris appeared to have an outside shot at making the Dodgers' Opening Day rotation in the wake of Gavin Stone being shut down, but that now won't be the case.

Ferris pitched a combined 2.2 scoreless innings over his two starts. He was scratched from starting this past Friday due to an issue with his adductor but threw a bullpen session on Saturday.

Kendall George

Geroge has just one hit and three walks in 19 plate appearances over 12 games. He's also added three stolen bases.

Carson Hobbs

Hobbs has allowed multiple runs in three of five appearances, including in Sunday's loss to the A's.

Ronan Kopp

Kopp, who was added to the Dodgers' 40-man roster before the Rule 5 Draft last year, has only allowed two unearned runs in five innings pitched over five appearances.

The tall southpaw is a candidate to join the Dodgers bullpen for his MLB debut at some point during the 2026 season.

Griffin Lockwood-Powell

Lockwood-Powell appeared in nine games off the bench and outlasted Chuckie Robinson in camp.

Garrett McDaniels

McDaniels has pitched 3.2 innings across four appearances, allowing multiple runs in two of those games.

Wyatt Mills

Mills has allowed just one run in four appearances, though that also resulted in taking the loss against the Chicago Cubs on Feb. 28.

The right-hander has MLB experience with the Seattle Mariners (2021 and 2022) and Kansas City Royals (2022).

Ryan Ward

Ward was also added to the Dodgers' 40-man roster to protect from possibly being selected in the Rule 5 Draft, and there was some thought that would amount to an opportunity this year.

Ward's future with the Dodgers could be in flux given the arrival of Jack Suwinski, Alex Call remaining part of the organization, and James Tibbs III and Zach Ehrhard impressing in Spring Training.

Jordan Weems

Weems, another relief pitcher with MLB experience, is 0-2 and has allowed eight runs in just four innings pitched over five games.

Lucas Wepf

Wepf, a Canadian native, has thrown 1.1 scoreless inings in two games.