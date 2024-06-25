Dodgers Shut Down Clayton Kershaw From Throwing
Los Angeles Dodgers veteran and future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw has been shut down for a week after experiencing soreness in his surgically repaired left shoulder.
The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett shared the news via Twitter/X.
Kershaw started experiencing that soreness during a bullpen session over the weekend. The 36-year-old underwent an MRI that showed no new issues, which is encouraging news. However, Kershaw was forced to shut down for at least a week; the hope is that this is just a minor setback.
Kershaw was slated for his second rehab to start on Tuesday after his first rehab start last Wednesday. The southpaw was solid in his first outing, completing three innings and allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out five batters.
It's unclear when Kershaw will return to the mound for his next rehab start. The 10-time All-Star was still some ways out for an eventual return to the major league mound. The timetable for Kershaw's return was set for possibly after the All-Star break. Now, with this recent update, it could be a bit longer.
Kershaw last pitched in Oct. 2023 in Game 1 of the 2023 National League Division Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It was the worst outing of his career, as he failed to make it out of the first inning. The 36-year-old will look to prove he still has plenty left in the tank as soon as his between-starts recovery allows.