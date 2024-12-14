Dodgers Sign Brewers Free Agent Pitcher as Busy Offseason Continues
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made another free agent signing, adding right-handed pitcher Sam Carlson, he announced himself on social media. Carlson, who hasn't pitched above Double-A in his career, is presumably joining the Dodgers on a minor league deal.
Carlson expressed excitement to be joining the reigning World Series champions.
“First and foremost, I want to express my gratitude to the entire Brewers organization for everything over the past year,” Carlson wrote on X. “The memories and relationships I built there will stay with me forever. That said, I’m thrilled to announce that I’ve signed with the Dodgers!”
Carlson, 26, is joining Los Angeles after spending the 2024 season in the Milwaukee Brewers organization at Double-A. In 48.2 innings pitched across 44 appearances, Carlson had a 4.25 ERA.
Before joining the Brewers ahead of the 2024 season, Carlson spent his entire professional career in the Seattle Mariners organization. Carlson was selected in the second round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Mariners, and reached High-A during the 2023 season. He made 39 appearances with Seattle's High-A affiliate in 2023, compiling a 5.25 ERA over 48 innings.
Carlson will now join a Dodgers organization that is coming off a 2024 World Series win. The Dodgers are known to help revitalize the careers of pitchers. While Carlson doesn't need his career revitalized, he'll hope the Dodgers help him unlock something that turns him into a major league caliber player.