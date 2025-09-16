Dodgers Starting Rotation Labeled Best in MLB Heading Into October
The Los Angeles Dodgers battled pitching rotation injuries all season long, but the team is now healthy and providing quality outings regularly.
The Dodgers' starting pitchers were one of the more talked-about parts of the team. Los Angeles spent big money signing Blake Snell, while Yoshinobu Yamamoto was entering his second full season in stateside baseball.
Tyler Glasnow was hoping to pitch a full season, while Clayton Kershaw was set to come back at some point and provide quality outings.
Most notably, two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani was going to make his pitching debut with the Dodgers.
While Glasnow and Snell missed significant time, the team is rounding into form and getting healthy all of a sudden.
According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Dodgers boast the best rotation of any team heading into the playoffs.
"While the Dodgers have yet to get on a sustained roll, they are ecstatic by their starting rotation that has pitched the second-most innings in baseball since Aug. 1, yielding a 3.31 ERA," Nightengale wrote in USA Today.
"Their starting rotation of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Shohei Ohtani, Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Glasnow is now the best in baseball heading into October."
The rotation being so strong is a major help for a bullpen that has worked hard in the first half of the season.
The Dodgers relied on their bullpen early on, using openers to combat a depleted rotation and shuffling several different names from the minor leagues.
In late August, manager Dave Roberts expressed his desire to ride the starers in October.
“Things have certainly stabilized on the pitching side, certainly the starting pitching. It certainly gives us options,” Roberts said.
“Like I said a couple weeks ago, I think we’re going to go as far as our starting pitching takes us. To have guys kind of in line, throwing the baseball well, I feel good about it.”
The Dodgers are fighting for the National League West division and a guaranteed spot in the playoffs. The starting rotation's strength is helping the team amid a hot-and-cold offense.
If the Dodgers' offense can deliver as expected and the rotation remains healthy, Los Angeles will be tough to beat come October.
