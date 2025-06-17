Dodgers Superstar Shohei Ohtani Garners Insane Number of All-Star Votes
The Los Angeles Dodgers are extremely lucky to have the historic talents of Shohei Ohtani on their team, but as the All-Star Game gets closer, the greater baseball world gets to share in the appreciation of MLB's brightest stars.
Ohtani is almost guaranteed a spot in the Midsummer Classic, not just for his excellent play at the plate this season (and now pitcher's mound as well), but the leading vote getter in each league by June 26 gets a spot in the All-Star Game.
Ohtani currently leads the National League with nearly 1.4 million votes.
More news: Dodgers Keeping Tabs on Cy Young Pitcher as Trade Deadline Nears, Says Insider
The Dodgers' superstar isn't alone in representing Los Angeles as Freddie Freeman is the leading vote getter at first base, Will Smith is leading the way at the catcher position, and Teoscar Hernández is currently earning a spot in the outfield with the third-most votes.
Just under the surface, three more Dodgers threaten the top vote getters in other positions, like Mookie Betts currently No. 2 for the top shortstop spot, Max Muncy in second place among votes for third basemen, and Tommy Edman trailing the second base spot with the second-most amount of votes.
More news: Dodgers Ticket Prices Soar With Shohei Ohtani Set to Pitch vs Padres
Although Ohtani's massive amount of votes leads the National League, he trails the title for MLB's top vote getter as New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge currently holds that title, boasting over 1.5 million votes for the Midsummer Classic.
Ohtani is doing all that he can to earn his votes as he is currently first in the National League in home runs with 25, slugging percentage (.643), and OPS (1.039). The three-time MVP also leads the NL with 42 extra-base hits, 182 total bases, and an adjusted OPS+ of 190, ranking him 90 percent better than the average qualified player.
The All-Star Game will take place on July 15 in Atlanta, GA. The first phase of voting ends on June 26, with the second phase to select the starters beginning on June 30.
More news: Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Comments on Nearing Exclusive Club Following Latest Outing
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.