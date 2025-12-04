Dodgers Star Reportedly Coming Up in Trade Discussions

The Los Angeles Dodgers could trade veteran right fielder Teoscar Hernandez to find a more defensively capable outfielder this offseason, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Patrick Mooney.

Hernandez graded as one of the worst defensive outfielders in the league in 2025, logging a minus-9 outs above average, which ranked in the third percentile of MLB. His numbers with the bat also dropped off in 2025, as he had 25 home runs and a .738 OPS after hitting a career-high 33 homers with an .840 OPS in 2024.

"An interesting possibility has surfaced for the two-time defending World Series champion Dodgers: A trade of right fielder Teoscar Hernández," the article reads.

"Hernández’s name is coming up in trade conversations, according to league sources. The Dodgers view a deal as unlikely, but the idea of it, at least, is not without logic.

"...If the Dodgers trade Hernández, they could move Andy Pages to right, where he could be elite, and try to acquire a center fielder. Tommy Edman underwent surgery on his right ankle last month, so asking him to play center could be too much. Moving Edman off second base might also thrust two largely unproven players, Hyeseong Kim and Alex Freeland, into more prominent roles."

Hernandez still has a year on his contract, as well as an additional year due to a club option, and he could fetch a solid price should the Dodgers shop around. The Dodgers don't have the liberty of using Hernandez as a designated hitter due to Shohei Ohtani's constant presence at that spot in the lineup, and a move could make sense, though unlikely.

Who Could the Dodgers Trade Teoscar Hernandez For?

Jarren Duran is a name that has come up often this offseason in trade talks, as he has found himself as the odd man out in the Boston Red Sox's outfield. Duran, the All-Star Game MVP in 2024, has an above-average glove and has had an OPS higher than .770 in each of the last three seasons.

Another name the Dodgers could look towards is longtime trade target Byron Buxton. Buxton, 31, had a rare healthy season in 2025 and showed what he can do with a bat throughout the year. The center fielder finished 11th in MVP voting and hit a career-high 35 home runs while also playing plus defense.

