Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow Dealt Huge Setback In Race to Pitch in 2024
Tyler Glasnow was scheduled to throw a simulated game against live batters on Friday, but during his warmup in the bullpen he began to feel discomfort in the same arm that landed him on the injured list.
It's once again another setback for the Dodgers ace, who has been on the injured list twice this season.
The two-inning simulated game at Truist Park would've been a sign that Glasnow was on the mend, but it didn't happen.
“He just felt some discomfort in his arm,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told Juan Toribio. “We felt we should cut it short and couldn’t go through with the sim game. Obviously, it’s a setback. I don’t know what that means as far as the coming days. I just know we’re going to re-assess and see how he feels over the coming days, see where we can pick up throwing again.”
Glasnow is scheduled to undergo an MRI this weekend with the hope that the scan will provide a swift timetable for his return.
Time is of the essence since less than 20 games remain in the final month of the regular season. It's likely the 30-year-old right-hander won't pitch in September, but will he have a role in October?
“I don’t know if we have margins anymore. It’s unfortunate,” said Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior. “We’ll see where he’s at tonight and tomorrow morning. I can’t really speak to where we’re at with anything because I really don’t know other than, by not throwing today, that’s a concern and a red flag. … Maybe it’s a hiccup and we can continue. But there’s also a chance that it might not be and obviously it’ll be devastating.”
Glasnow has dealt with a number of right elbow and forearm injuries throughout his career. The Dodgers ace underwent Tommy John surgery in 2022.
The Dodgers banked on Glasnow leading the club in the postseason, but the team is prioritizing his health above anything else.
“It’s a big part of the equation,” Roberts said. “So obviously where we’re at in the calendar -- but his health is most important. How we build him up, how we get him pain-free, all those are conversations he’s got to have with the training staff to see where we’re at. All I know right now is that we couldn’t finish the simulated game today. That’s telling in a lot of senses.