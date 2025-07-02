Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow Won't Return As Soon As Team Hoped
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow may not return to the club as soon as the team initially hoped, as his second rehab outing lasted just 2.1 innings rather than the four which he aimed for heading in.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Glasnow will likely need at least two more rehab starts before returning to the Dodgers. In his second rehab appearance, the right-hander allowed five runs on seven hits.
Glasnow landed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation on April 28, but the Dodgers transferred him to the 60-day injured list May 31. He began his rehab with Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 22, when he pitched two scoreless innings.
The 2024 All-Star made five appearances for the Dodgers before his injury, posting a 4.50 ERA through 18 innings. He struck out 23 batters before his trip to the IL. Glasnow threw just one inning in his most recent start at the MLB level this season, leaving an April 27th start against the Pittsburgh Pirates after one inning, in which he allowed two home runs.
The right-hander came to the Dodgers after the 2023 season, when the Dodgers traded for him and outfielder Manuel Margot for right-hander Ryan Pepiot and outfielder Jonny DeLuca. Their move paid off last season, as Glasnow started the most games he had in his career and posted a 3.49 ERA through 124 innings. The starter unfortunately missed the end of last season and the postseason as he battled right elbow tendinitis.
Glasnow's delay poses a problem for the Dodgers, as they're short on starting pitching due to numerous injuries. L.A. have fared well without a consistent rotation this year, however, and currently lead the second-place San Diego Padres in the NL West by seven games with the best record in the National League.
The Dodgers will look to improve upon their season as they take on the Chicago White Sox at home on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m.
