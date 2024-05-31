Dodgers Veteran Embracing Role as Player-Coach
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas brings a unique presence to the team, as a player whose contributions go beyond his stats.
More than a backup infielder, Rojas has taken on a role as both a player and a coach in 2024. Prior to games, he's often seen teaching his teammates — primarily Mookie Betts, Gavin Lux and Max Muncy — better techniques and points of emphasis to improve their defensive play.
This season, Rojas has been instrumental in helping Betts make the transition to shortstop, a position he hadn't played regularly in more than a decade prior to this season. Lux's struggles during spring training caused the Dodgers to swap him and Betts on the infield. Ever since, Rojas has been key in teaching Betts the position.
For Rojas, this has presented an opportunity to begin getting experience as a coach. The 35-year-old is preparing for life after his playing career, when he plans to coach and hopefully manage.
“I understand what part of my career I’m in right now — I might be playing for a few more years and then I’m going to have to do something after baseball," Rojas said, via Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times. "I’m embracing this opportunity to actually start coaching a little bit with my teammates. That way, I can prepare myself for what’s coming next.”
“I feel like there’s many possibilities, but my main focus and my main goal is to manage at the big-league level. I don’t know how I’m gonna get there.”
The Dodgers hold Rojas in high regard as a player-coach. Multiple teammates have credited him for his help, and manager Dave Roberts has taken notice of Rojas' coaching potential and ability multiple times.
“I’m trying to be an extension of the manager," Rojas said, via DiGiovanna. "I’m trying to read the game alongside him, figure out what he wants to do, when he’s gonna put me in the game, when he’s gonna use Kiké Hernández and [Chris Taylor]. When you have a right-hander on the mound and a lefty lineup, when do you want to make a move?"