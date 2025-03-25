Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Veteran Looking to Potentially Leave Organization for MLB Job Elsewhere

Noah Camras

Mar 2, 2025; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers David Bote celebrates with outfielder James Outman (33) after hitting a two run home run in the second inning at Hohokam Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
Mar 2, 2025; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers David Bote celebrates with outfielder James Outman (33) after hitting a two run home run in the second inning at Hohokam Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Dodgers veteran infielder David Bote has exercised his upward mobility clause in his non-roster invite deal, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

More news: Mookie Betts’ Status Revealed for Dodgers Spring Training Finale vs Angels

Bote, who had a breakout performance this spring, can now look for big league offers from another team before deciding if he wants to remain with the Dodgers in the minor leagues.

This story will be updated...

Published |Modified
Noah Camras
NOAH CAMRAS

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in Sports Media Studies. He is the lead editor for Inside the Dodgers. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and grew up a fan of all LA sports. 

Home/News