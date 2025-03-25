Dodgers Veteran Looking to Potentially Leave Organization for MLB Job Elsewhere
Los Angeles Dodgers veteran infielder David Bote has exercised his upward mobility clause in his non-roster invite deal, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.
Bote, who had a breakout performance this spring, can now look for big league offers from another team before deciding if he wants to remain with the Dodgers in the minor leagues.
This story will be updated...
