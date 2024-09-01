Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks: Justin Wrobleski Returns, How to Watch, Odds, Prediction, More
The Dodgers officially recalled starting pitcher Justin Wrobleski ahead of Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix.
Here's how they'll line up behind the rookie left-hander:
In addition to Wrobleski, the Dodgers added pitcher Michael Grove and outfielder Andy Pages.
Here's what else you need to know in advance of Game 3 of the NL West rivalry series:
How to Watch
- Time: 1:15 p.m. PT
- Location: Chase Field, Phoenix
- TV: Roku TV
- Radio: 570-AM in Los Angeles
Odds
• Moneyline: Dodgers -108/Diamondbacks -112
• Over/under: 9
Prediction
This matchup pitches Justin Wrobleski for the Dodgers against Brandon Pfaadt for the Diamondbacks. Wrobleski has a 1-1 record with a 4.68 ERA this season, allowing eight hits and six runs in his last 10.2 innings. Pfaadt, in his second year in the Dbacks' rotation, holds an 8-7 record with a 4.31 ERA and 145 strikeouts. Considering the Dodgers’ ability to rally, coupled with the uncertainty from Wrobleski’s limited action, the Diamondbacks could turn home field into an advantage.
More
• This will be Wrobleski’s first time pitching against a division opponent.
• Ohtani’s 15 stolen bases without getting caught in August tied manager Dave Roberts (March/April 2024) for the most in a month in team history.
• Outfielder Teoscar Hernández smoked a double last night in the sixth inning, extending his
on-base streak to 10 games, the longest active streak on the Dodgers.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER