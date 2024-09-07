Dodgers vs Guardians: How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More
The Dodgers' return home is the Return of the Knack.
Landon Knack will get the ball against the Cleveland Guardians in his 11th start of the season, his first following his Friday call-up from Triple-A Oklahoma City. The Dodgers made a series of roster moves earlier in the day, including placing right-hander Gavin Stone on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation, in corresponding moves to Knack's arrival.
Here is the Dodgers' lineup against Guardians left-hander Matthew Boyd:
Here's what else you need to know about the Friday night game:
How to Watch
- Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
- Location: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: 570-AM in Los Angeles
Odds
• Moneyline: Dodgers -148/Guardians +124
• Over/under: 8.5
Prediction
The Guardians will start Matthew Boyd, who has been solid this season with a 1-1 record and a 2.38 ERA. The Dodgers send Landon Knack to the mound, holding a 2-2 record and a 3.00 ERA. The Guardians have struggled against NL teams with winning records and have not covered the run line consistently. On the other hand, the Dodgers have shown a knack for winning home games against AL Central opponents following a loss. Advantage Dodgers.
More
• Landon Knack has proven particularly lethal against left-handed hitters, managing the fifth-best opponents' average against them in baseball (.169).
• Switch hitter Jose Ramirez continues to be a powerhouse for the Guardians, boasting 34 home runs and 106 RBIs.
• Teoscar Hernandez leads the team with nine homers with runners in scoring position.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
