Dodgers vs Yankees on June 8: How to Watch, Odds, Lineups, Predictions and More
Following an exciting 11th-inning win last night, the Los Angeles Dodgers will look to take the second game of their three-game series with the New York Yankees. Los Angeles comes in sitting in first place within the National League West division, holding a record of 40-25. New York comes in with a record of 45-20, sitting in first place within the American League East.
It's a heavyweight battle between these two clubs that certainly has a playoff feeling to it. Can Los Angeles take the second game? Or will New York bounce back in front of the home fans?
How to Watch
Time: 4:35 p.m. PT / 7:35 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Streaming: ESPN+
Odds
Moneyline: Dodgers +105, Yankees -125
Over/under: 8.5
Predictions
The Dodgers are sending young right-hander Gavin Stone (6-2, 2.90) to the mound in this game. He has been pitching very effectively of late and will look to shut down the high-powered Yankees offense. New York is countering with lefty Nestor Cortes (3-4, 3.46 ERA), who could pose a challenge for Los Angeles. His strange delivery at times has caused issues for opposing batters.
With Stone on the mound, this will be a good test to see how he does in a hostile environment. He has been great so far but this is a new challenge. Look for the Yankees to take advantage and even the mini series.
Yankees 5, Dodgers 4
More
Stone has only allowed more than one run once over his last seven starts. The Yankees lineup will challenge him, giving him his toughest battle yet.
Teoscar Hernández delivered the big, game-winning hit last night for the Dodgers. He is now hitting .258 on the season with 13 home runs and 41 runs batted in.