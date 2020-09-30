Dodgers Wild Card Round Roster Includes Matt Beaty, Terrance Gore and Keibert Ruiz

The Dodgers have set their roster for the National League Wild Card series and it's a good one. They'll carry 12 pitchers and 13 position players into Game 1 tonight at 7:07 p.m. PT on ESPN, Walker Buehler versus Brewers' left-hander Brent Suter.

Pitchers:

Pedro Baez, Walker Buehler, Tony Gonsolin, Victor Gonzalez, Brusdar Graterol, Kenley Jansen, Clayton Kershaw, Adam Kolarek, Dustin May, Jake McGee, Blake Treinen and Julio Urias.

In both my first look at the postseason roster and my second look, I had Los Angeles going with 13 pitchers, with all the guys you see above, plus Dylan Floro. The 29-year-old right-hander had a fine season, appearing in 25 games, with a 2.59 ERA, a 2.66 FIP, a 1.110 WHIP and 19 strikeouts in 23 innings.

The strikeouts are down from his career-high of 10.1 per nine innings in 2018 to the current 7.0/9, which may explain the decision. Still, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him included on a roster in later round.

And no Alex Wood, which is good.

Position players:

Austin Barnes, Matt Beaty, Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts, Terrance Gore, Kiké Hernandez, Max Muncy, Joc Pederson, AJ Pollock, Edwin Rios, Corey Seager, Will Smith, Chris Taylor, Justin Turner.

Gavin Lux is out, with Beaty getting the late add. I had Ruiz and Gore in both my predictions columns and couldn't be happier.

A third catcher in Ruiz allows manager Dave Roberts to get Barnes out of there the minute Kershaw exits and not play him at any other time. While Ruiz and Smith are better on both sides of the ball, however, I don't actually expect it to go down that way. Unfortunately.

Gore is a lifetime .224/.325/.284 hitter with all of 15 hits in seven seasons of play, yet he's appeared in nine postseason games over seven series. Why? Because he's a "burner," the type of guy we use to refer to as a "speed merchant." Runs like the wind and knows what he's doing on the base paths. He has 40 steals to his name with only nine caught stealing, good for a 82 percent success rate. And he's got a ring, earned with the World Series champion 2015 Kansas City Royals.

Beaty didn't do much in a small sample size of 50 at bats in 2020 (.220/.278/.360), but he did hit two home runs, and was quite the clutch hitter in 2019. He's a .250 lifetime pinch hitter (2-8), has hit especially well in the sixth spot (.301/.341/.506) and has been a revelation with runners in scoring position (.380/.449/.595, with three homers and 40 RBIs in 79 at bats). Can play some first base, third base and left field, and obviously DH. The Dodgers won't miss Floro. Beaty is a great pick.

Andrew Friedman, in consultation with his front office mates and the skipper, put together an almost perfect 28-man postseason roster. On paper. All that remains to be seen is how they do on grass.

And remember, glove conquers all.

