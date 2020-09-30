SI.com
InsideTheDodgers
HomeNews
Search

Dodgers Wild Card Round Roster Includes Matt Beaty, Terrance Gore and Keibert Ruiz

Howard Cole

The Dodgers have set their roster for the National League Wild Card series and it's a good one. They'll carry 12 pitchers and 13 position players into Game 1 tonight at 7:07 p.m. PT on ESPN, Walker Buehler versus Brewers' left-hander Brent Suter.

Pitchers: 

Pedro Baez, Walker Buehler, Tony Gonsolin, Victor Gonzalez, Brusdar Graterol, Kenley Jansen, Clayton Kershaw, Adam Kolarek, Dustin May, Jake McGee, Blake Treinen and Julio Urias.

In both my first look at the postseason roster and my second look, I had Los Angeles going with 13 pitchers, with all the guys you see above, plus Dylan Floro. The 29-year-old right-hander had a fine season, appearing in 25 games, with a 2.59 ERA, a 2.66 FIP, a 1.110 WHIP and 19 strikeouts in 23 innings. 

[Follow Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Dodgers on Twitter.]

The strikeouts are down from his career-high of 10.1 per nine innings in 2018 to the current 7.0/9, which may explain the decision. Still, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him included on a roster in later round. 

And no Alex Wood, which is good.

Position players:

Austin Barnes, Matt Beaty, Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts, Terrance Gore, Kiké Hernandez, Max Muncy, Joc Pederson, AJ Pollock, Edwin Rios, Corey Seager, Will Smith, Chris Taylor, Justin Turner.

Gavin Lux is out, with Beaty getting the late add. I had Ruiz and Gore in both my predictions columns and couldn't be happier.

A third catcher in Ruiz allows manager Dave Roberts to get Barnes out of there the minute Kershaw exits and not play him at any other time. While Ruiz and Smith are better on both sides of the ball, however, I don't actually expect it to go down that way. Unfortunately.

Gore is a lifetime .224/.325/.284 hitter with all of 15 hits in seven seasons of play, yet he's appeared in nine postseason games over seven series. Why? Because he's a "burner," the type of guy we use to refer to as a "speed merchant." Runs like the wind and knows what he's doing on the base paths. He has 40 steals to his name with only nine caught stealing, good for a 82 percent success rate. And he's got a ring, earned with the World Series champion 2015 Kansas City Royals.

Beaty didn't do much in a small sample size of 50 at bats in 2020 (.220/.278/.360), but he did hit two home runs, and was quite the clutch hitter in 2019. He's a .250 lifetime pinch hitter (2-8), has hit especially well in the sixth spot (.301/.341/.506) and has been a revelation with runners in scoring position (.380/.449/.595, with three homers and 40 RBIs in 79 at bats). Can play some first base, third base and left field, and obviously DH. The Dodgers won't miss Floro. Beaty is a great pick.

Andrew Friedman, in consultation with his front office mates and the skipper, put together an almost perfect 28-man postseason roster. On paper. All that remains to be seen is how they do on grass.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Gillyking
Gillyking

Going with Floro during the late season, basically reserved appearances on the arms that will be counted upon in post season. Having picked Floro for this initial series would be like "going to the well once too often".. His season was a surprising positive but that guy will never take us to the promised land imho. Grateful to not have to fret (like I also do with Jansen) over Alex Wood! Picking Gore is like flaunting our depth.. The talented Gavin Lux didn't earn a post season slot imho. I've high hopes for him moving forward, but that needs to start in the AFL, and spring training before 2021 arrives. Thx for the report Howie..

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Second Look at Dodgers Postseason Roster Possibilities

What’s changed since we posted our first look at the Dodgers postseason roster two weeks ago? Well, Los Angeles brushed aside the San Diego Padres, won the National League West for the eighth straight year (this time by a margin of six games) and finished with the best record in baseball at 43-17, which translates to a 116-win season. Oh, and they have a first-round opponent to prepare for in the Milwaukee Brewers.

Howard Cole

by

Dodgergirl29

Can Clayton Kershaw Finally Get Over his Postseason Dodger Blues?

Los Angeles needs sustained performance from Kershaw in the same October that they get it from the other men in the room. Each year's team has a different cast of characters. This may very well be the year. But Kershaw needs to pitch well in a postseason beyond one series in which his club lost. And it hasn't happened, ever.

Howard Cole

Angels at Dodgers Game Thread, Friday at 6:40 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 9, Angels 5. Brusdar Graterol the winner (1-2), Andrew Heaney the loser (4-4). L.A. home runs by Justin Turner 2 (4), A.J. Pollock (14), Will Smith (7) and Edwin Rios (7). Dodgers improve to 41-17. Angels fall to 26-32.]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

Angels at Dodgers Game Thread, Saturday at 6:10 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 7, Angels 6. Tony Gonsolin the winner (2-2), Hansel Robles the loser (2-2). LAD home runs by Joc Pederson (7), Edwin Rios (8) and Will Smith (8). Dodgers improve to 42-17. Angels fall to 26-33, with the finale of the 2020 regular season tomorrow at 12:10 p.m.]

Howard Cole

by

Persona-Driven Fabio

Dodgers-Brewers Wild Card Series Preview: It's a Trap!

The Dodgers were not pleased when Major League Baseball expanded this year’s playoffs to 16 teams and four full rounds. For a team favored to reach and win the World Series, the expanded playoffs only serve to lower the chances of winning a championship. If the MLB playoffs are a crapshoot, this year’s format adds another roll of the dice, another chance to crap out.

Cliff Corcoran

by

VirgilHilts

Gambling: Exact World Series Matchups by Team and By Most Likely, Plus Exact Results for Each First Round Playoff Series

There are more odds for baseball bets listed below than I have ever posted in one place, let alone read through. And as you might expect, the Dodgers figure prominently. For example, you can get 11/10 odds on the Dodgers sweeping the Brewers in their National League Wild Card series and 2/1 odds that Los Angeles will defeat Milwaukee in three games.

Howard Cole

Dodgers Foundation and Kershaws Award $300,000 to California Funders for Boys and Men of Color

LADF, Dodger Players Continue “In This Together” Commitment With #AmplifyingVoices and Listening Sessions

Howard Cole

A's at Dodgers Game Thread, Thursday at 6:40 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 5, Athletics 1. Dylan Floro the winner (3-0), Mike Fiers the loser (6-3). L.A. home runs by Corey Seager (15). Dodgers improve to 50-17; Oakland falls to 34-22).]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

Former Dodger Adrian Gonzalez Joins Dodgers Foundation Virtual Coaches Training Series

To date, nearly 1,500 parents and coaches have tuned into the Dodgers RBI Coaches Series

Howard Cole

Video: Billy Ballas, Michael McKnight and Tom Wilson Discuss the 2020 Postseason

After the first round, no team is home for the postseason. What does that mean for this 2020 postseason? Can the Dodgers overcome the pressures of being the top seed? What fan base gets to forever defend this season’s legitimacy? And what fan bases will write the season off as a fluke?

Tom Wilson