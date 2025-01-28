ESPN Insider Provides Huge Update on Nolan Arenado to Dodgers Trade Rumors
The Nolan Arenado trade rumors quickly died down after the All-Star third baseman declined a trade to the Houston Astros. Since Arenado nixed the trade, there has been little to no traction in finding a new landing spot — despite the rumblings the Los Angeles Dodgers could swing a trade for him.
More news: Roki Sasaki's Agent Opens Up on Entire Free Agency Process
The Astros quickly pivoted from an Arenado trade and signed first baseman Christian Walker. There was speculation the Houston organization would still be interested in the 10-time Gold Glover; however, after the Astros traded Ryan Pressly to the Chicago Cubs, it opened the door for the team to bring back free agent third baseman Alex Bregman.
Now, Arenado's prospects look dim. The reality is he could remain with the St. Louis Cardinals until the trade deadline in July.
However, given the numerous blockbuster signings from the Dodgers, could the L.A. organization orchestrate one more and sign Arenado?
In a conversation with Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain, ESPN insider Buster Olney gave a huge update regarding the Dodgers' involvement with Arenado.
“He has been on a platter for teams to make a trade for for months," Olney said. "And I asked about the Dodgers about six weeks ago. And to protect the source I have to sort of phrase it this way. I was told: ‘If the Dodgers wanted him, they would have gotten him.’
"It’s not like it’s been a secret that he’s been available, and to this point, it doesn’t look like he’s at the top of their list in terms of an interesting player.”
The Dodgers have signed a number of top free agents on the market this winter, so it's no surprise the defending champions could have also added Arenado. But based on Olney's comments, it's evident the Dodgers likely won't be signing the third baseman.
The Dodgers have spared no expense as the team prepares to reach another World Series. The Dodgers' weakness in the postseason was the pitching staff, but the signings of Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, Tanner Scott, and Kirby Yates have made the roster look unbeatable.
While adding Arenado would be another blockbuster move, it's certainly not necessary for Los Angeles.
More news: Former Astros Exec Takes Massive Shot at Dodgers for High Spending