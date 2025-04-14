ESPN Insider Says It Would Be 'Shock' For Shohei Ohtani to Throw 100 Innings for Dodgers This Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers are navigating the uncharted territory of a two-way player with Shohei Ohtani.
More news: Mookie Betts Gets Honest About Dodgers' Rough Stretch of Baseball
Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior discussed how the team is navigating Ohtani's pitching progression, which has presented its own challenges as the reigning NL MVP is also the team's designated hitter.
“It’s been one of those things where … we’re having to lean on him a lot,” Prior said earlier this season. “We don’t really have this template or road map or even experience really dealing with a guy with a two-way situation. So we’re leaning on him, on how he’s feeling. I know they’re trying to control overall workload management with his left shoulder, coming back from that (surgery). The hitting, getting ready for the season – clearly, he’s an important part of our offensive side of the ball.”
There is speculation Ohtani will not return to the mound until closer to the All-Star Break in July. While the Dodgers superstar has continued his throwing progression, the Dodgers have decided to slow play the process.
“It was a collective decision and I think he understands that the goal is to make sure he’s firing on all cylinders towards the end of the season and into October,” Roberts said. “We’re in lock step. So I don’t think there’s any sort of angst or anxiety or frustration for Shohei in that sense at all.”
ESPN insider Alden Gonzalez reiterates the idea that the Dodgers are saving Ohtani for October, or at least that is the team's priority.
"If Ohtani throws 100 innings during the regular season, it'll be a shock," Gonzalez writes. "What's most important is for him to be at his best as a two-way player in October."
More news: Dodgers Tried to Land $50 Million All-Star Outfielder in Blockbuster Trade
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.