Former Dodger Swipes Roster Spot From Current Dodger's Brother
Former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Billy McKinney had his contract selected Monday by the Pittsburgh Pirates, the team announced. McKinney was selected from Triple-A Indianapolis, and will now return to the major leagues for the first time all season.
McKinney has played for both the Pirates' High-A and Triple-A affiliates this season, mostly with the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians. In 40 games there, McKinney is slashing .295/.396/.450 with 38 hits, 21 runs, five home runs, and 18 RBIs.
McKinney was traded to the Pirates' organization last December in exchange for cash. The former Oakland Athletics' first-round pick in the 2013 MLB Draft has bounced around MLB for much of his career.
After minor league stint with the Athletics and Chicago Cubs, McKinney made his MLB debut with the New York Yankees in 2018. He was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays midseason, where he played until Sep. 2020, when he designated for assignment.
McKinney was claimed off of waivers by the Milwaukee Brewers, who he was with until the Brewers' DFA'd him in May 2021. He was traded to the New York Mets three days later, and then traded to the Dodgers in July.
The 29-year-old appeared in 37 games for the Dodgers in 2021, slashing just .146/.276/.232 with 12 hits, eight runs, one home run, and seven RBIs. The Dodgers designated him for assignment after the season. McKinney returned to the Athletics and Yankees before joining the Pirates last December via trade.
In a corresponding move for calling up McKinney, the Pirates designated right-hander Ryder Ryan for assignment. Ryder, who is the brother of Dodgers' starter River Ryan, appeared in 15 games with the Pirates this season as a reliever.
In 20.2 innings pitched, Ryder posted a 5.66 ERA with 17 strikeouts. He made his most recent appearance Sunday, and gave up three earned runs in 2.2 innings.
Like McKinney, Ryder joined the Pirates' organization last December. Prior to joining the Pirates, Ryder was Cleveland's 30th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft. He spent time with Cleveland, the New York Mets, and Texas Rangers before signing a minor league contract with the Seattle Mariners in Dec. 2022.
Ryan made his MLB debut with the Mariners, appearing in just one game for Seattle over the 2023 season.
The 29-year-old was a 30th-round pick by the Cleveland Guardians in 2016 out of the UNC Chapel Hill.
