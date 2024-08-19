Dodgers Send Rookie, Veteran Packing As Max Muncy, Tommy Edman Return: Report
The return of Max Muncy and Tommy Edman was imminent on Monday afternoon at Dodger Stadium. As a result of the pair being activated for that night's game against the Seattle Mariners, two Dodgers position players have cleared out their lockers.
Fans have eagerly awaited the return of the third baseman and new utility man to the lineup, but it unfortunately meant that two current Dodgers had to go.
Ahead of Monday's series opener with the Seattle Mariners, Nick Ahmed and Andy Pages were spotted cleaning out their lockers, according to Jack Harris of The Los Angeles Times.
Muncy and Edman need to be activated from the 60-day injured list, which required Los Angeles to make room for the pair on both the 40-man and 26-man rosters.
There was much speculation leading up to the inevitable move, but players had not been confirmed until Monday afternoon.
Ahmed, the veteran shortstop, will likely be designated for assignment since his minor league options are nil. Upon his arrival in Los Angeles, he's batted a .229 clip, hit one homer and two RBIs. The veteran also contributed solid defensive depth at shortstop through his 17 games with the Dodgers beginning in July.
Pages recorded a .246 batting average, nine home runs, and 36 RBIs. As of late, the rookie struggled defensively with some subpar defense for the Dodgers in the outfield.
Although the departure of Ahmed and Pages might be disappointing, Dodgers fans are anxious for the arrivals of Muncy and Edman.
Muncy hasn't played a game for the Dodgers since May 26. He's battled a stubborn right oblique strain which has sidelined him for the last few months.
Muncy is Los Angeles' true third baseman and a Dodgers slugger. Adding his bat to the lineup will most certainly be an offensive boost if Muncy is in top form.
Edman was a last minute acquisition at the trade deadline. The center fielder/shortstop has yet to play in an MLB game this season due to an offseason wrist injury and an issue with his ankle.
Edman is a career .265 hitter and is a reliable defender. The former St. Louis Cardinal will get to make his Los Angeles debut on Monday night.
Both Muncy and Edman were on rehab assignments in Triple-A. The pair were able to build rapport with one another ahead of their arrival to Los Angeles, while they competed for Oklahoma City.
Muncy and Edman are slated to make a big impact down the stretch and into the postseason.