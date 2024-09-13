Former Dodgers All-Star, World Series MVP Faces Season-Ending Surgery
Former Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager will undergo season-ending sports hernia surgery on Friday.
The procedure marks the second sports hernia surgery Seager has had in 12 months. The Texas Rangers initially placed the five-time All-Star on the 10-day injured list Sept. 4 with hip discomfort.
"Obviously a tough decision but with where we are at this point in the season, felt like it was a prudent decision in order for him to make a full recovery, have a strong offseason and be ready for spring training," general manager Chris Young said told CBS.
Seager's previous sports hernia surgery took place in January. Seager's previous hernia was on his left groin, whereas the current procedure will repair the right side. Seager should be fully ready for Spring Training, however this is another concerning setback for the shortstop.
In the 2023 postseason, Seager sustained his first hernia injury, but in an effort to avoid surgery, he used a specific plan for his rehab. A couple months later, Seager underwent surgery after his rehab proved unsuccessful.
Although his recovery for the surgery didn't require a season-opening start on the injured list, Seager participated in Spring Training in a limited capacity.
The 2020 World Series and NLCS MVP looks to make a quick recovery the second time around.
"You can't miss two off seasons," Seager said."You've got to be healthy and get back into the work and get back into shape. Didn't really have any buildup last year coming into the season. It's something that you need to have."
Seager hit 30 homers and slashed .278/.353/.512 over 533 plate appearances this year. The 2023 MVP runner-up had a slow start to the season, likely because of his surgery in January. It remains uncertain whether that'll be the same for the next season.
Since the beginning of May, the shortstop slashed 290/.362/.569. Despite his strong outing in 2024, the Rangers believed it was the best decision to sideline Seager for the remainder of the season.
"Corey was playing through some discomfort and he's so important to us and our future, to ask him to continue to play and finish out the season in pain where he could compromise himself or make himself worse, it made no sense," Young said. "The right decision here was to go ahead and have the operation and make a full recovery."
The Rangers are currently in the middle of the pack in the American League West at 71-76. If Texas hopes to turn things around next season, the club will need Seager back in full form.