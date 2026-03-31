Kiké Hernández On Track for Return Once Eligible

Kiké Hernández was among the 10 players to begin the season on the injured list when the Los Angeles Dodgers set their Opening Day roster, which was an expected development given his ongoing recovery from left elbow surgery.

Hernández nearly wasn't able to return from elbow trouble last year and re-aggravated the injury while attempting a diving catch during the National League Championship Series. He was put on the 60-day injured list in late February.

Over the weekend, Hernández and Tommy Edman took batting practice on the field as they each continue to make progress in respective rehabs. Edman had previously hit on the field, but doing so this past Saturday was a first for Hernández.

"It's a big step," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "He and Tommy both looked good. I don't know when Kiké comes off, but I'd be shocked if he wasn't ready when that time is up.

"Taking grounders, the way he's moving, the way he's throwing, catching it, the swing, ball coming off the bat, all that stuff, if I didn't know any better I'd think he's in the lineup tonight."

The Dodgers re-signed Hernández to a one-year, $4.5 million contract for the 2026 season. The outcome was expected throughout the offseason but the timing for it becoming official was tied to when the Dodgers could begin utilizing the 60-day injured list during Spring Training.

He's coming off another inconsistent season that saw Hernández bat .203/.255/.366 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and 35 RBI over 92 games. The lingering elbow trouble prevented Hernández from making his patented offensive impact in the postseason, though he did appear in all 17 of the Dodgers' games.

In the process Hernández became the Dodgers leader in all-time postseason games, breaking the record held by Justin Turner.

And what Hernández may have lacked at the plate he made up for defensively, specifically by helping start a game-ending double play in Game 6 of the World Series by relying on his instincts in left field. It helped the Dodgers stave off elimination and ultimately led to completing their back-to-back championship run.

The World Series ring was Hernández's third of his career, with all of them coming as a member of the Dodgers.

When can Kiké Hernández return?

The earliest date the Dodgers can activate Hernández off the 60-day injured list is May 24. But doing so will require a corresponding move on their 40-man roster that is currently full.