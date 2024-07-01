Former Dodgers Closer Returns in an Unusual Role: First-Pitch Thrower
Cue up "Welcome to the Jungle," and flash "Game Over" on the screen around Dodger Stadium, one of the greatest closers in the game is returning to Chavez Ravine on July 3 to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
Eric Gagné and the Los Angeles Dodgers will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of Gagné recording his 84th consecutive save, which still stands as the longest consecutive save streak in Major League history.
The streak began on Aug. 28, 2022, and ended on July 5, 2004. It was during that time when Dodgers fans grew accustomed to seeing "Game Over" on display as Gagné was summoned from the bullpen to close out games.
The Canadian closer's best year with the Dodgers was in 2003 when he became the ninth reliever and second Canadian pitcher in Major League history to win the Cy Young award after receiving 28 of 32 first-place votes. He tied the National League single-season record with 55 saves and posted a 1.20 ERA that season.
Gagné pitched in parts of 10 big league seasons recording 33 wins and 26 losses with 187 saves and a 3.47 ERA. Among Dodger pitchers, he ranks second all-time in saves (161) and strikeouts per nine innings (10.38).