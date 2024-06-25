Former Dodgers Cy Young Award Winner to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
There are more than 2,700 stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. On Monday, the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2025 was announced in a press conference. The 36 honorees fall into one of five categories: motion pictures, recording, live theatre/live performance, radio, and sports entertainment.
Former Dodgers pitcher and current broadcaster Orel Hershiser was selected for a Hollywood star Monday. English soccer star and former LA Galaxy forward David Beckham was the only other athlete inducted.
Hershiser was drafted by the Dodgers in the 17th round of the 1979 MLB draft. After a few seasons in the farm system, the three-time MLB All-Star was called up to the Major Leagues in 1983. In his rookie season, Hershiser was nicknamed the “Bulldog” by Hall of Fame Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda to help Hershiser adopt toughness on the mound. He played with the Dodgers until 1994.
After stints with the Cleveland Indians, San Francisco Giants, and New York Mets, Hershiser rejoined the Dodgers for his final season.
Throughout his 18-year career, Hershiser earned the Gold Glove Award (1988) and Silver Slugger Award (1993). His 1988 season will forever be cemented in Dodgers history as he led the team to victory in the National League Championship Series and World Series. In that season, the former pitcher broke a 20-year-old record with a 59-inning scoreless streak. His dominance in 1988 earned him the Cy Young Award, the NLCS MVP, the World Series MVP, and a World Series ring.
Despite not being inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame, Hershiser became the seventh player to be inducted into Bank of America’s Legends of Dodgers Baseball in 2023.
Even retirement could not keep “The Bulldog” away from baseball. He worked for the Texas Rangers and became an Emmy-award-winning baseball broadcaster after retiring in 2000.
From 2006-13, Hershiser was a color analyst for ABC and ESPN on their Baseball Tonight, Sunday Night Baseball, College World Series, and Little League World Series programming. He joined SportsNet LA in 2014 as a color analyst and commentator for the Dodgers, a career he is still in today.