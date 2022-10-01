Former Dodgers Outfielder Receives Backlash For World Series Comments

People find any reason to hate on a great accomplishment. Interestingly enough, both the Lakers and Dodgers won their respective championships during trying times with COVID-19 and have each got their own share of flack, but it stings a bit more when the hate comes from a former member of the organization like outfielder Alex Verdugo.



Verdugo began his career with the Dodgers before being shipped to the Red Sox in the blockbuster deal that sent Mookie Betts and David Price to LA prior to the 2020 season. Of course we know how the story goes as Betts signs a massive 12 year $365 million extension and becomes a World Series champion in a COVID-19 shortened season.

No matter how you want to look at it, you are still a champion at the end of the day. However, not everyone took the championship seriously, including Verdugo, who had some choice words when describing playing in a shortened season.

It's strange being on the outside looking in. It's no doubt Betts was a clear reason for the Dodgers winning the World Series, but would Verdugo be making the same comments if he won the World Series?

As fans also pointed out, the Red Sox were dead last in their division during the shortened 2020 season and didn't even make the playoffs. Is he arguing the championship was too easy? If so, why wasn't his team in the playoffs?

A lot of head scratching ideas to digest with his comments although much of it also remains speculation. All that is certain is Verdugo's comments won't sit well with many Dodgers fans.