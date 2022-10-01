Skip to main content

Former Dodgers Outfielder Receives Backlash For World Series Comments

Former Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo had some choice words for his former teams World Series championship

People find any reason to hate on a great accomplishment. Interestingly enough, both the Lakers and Dodgers won their respective championships during trying times with COVID-19 and have each got their own share of flack, but it stings a bit more when the hate comes from a former member of the organization like outfielder Alex Verdugo

Verdugo began his career with the Dodgers before being shipped to the Red Sox in the blockbuster deal that sent Mookie Betts and David Price to LA prior to the 2020 season. Of course we know how the story goes as Betts signs a massive 12 year $365 million extension and becomes a World Series champion in a COVID-19 shortened season.

No matter how you want to look at it, you are still a champion at the end of the day. However, not everyone took the championship seriously, including Verdugo, who had some choice words when describing playing in a shortened season. 

It's strange being on the outside looking in. It's no doubt Betts was a clear reason for the Dodgers winning the World Series, but would Verdugo be making the same comments if he won the World Series? 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As fans also pointed out, the Red Sox were dead last in their division during the shortened 2020 season and didn't even make the playoffs. Is he arguing the championship was too easy? If so, why wasn't his team in the playoffs?

A lot of head scratching ideas to digest with his comments although much of it also remains speculation. All that is certain is Verdugo's comments won't sit well with many Dodgers fans. 

Alex VerdugoLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_17016100_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Injured Reliever Could Sneak Back Into the Postseason Picture

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19044396_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Baseball Peers Think LA is Winning the World Series in 2022

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18703241_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rookie Learning All About Clayton Kershaw's Famous Pre Game Routine

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19075148_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Why Did Andrew Heaney Pitch in Relief?

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19044394_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts is Seeing Too Many Strikeouts From Joey Gallo and Chris Taylor

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_16506909_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Current Big Leaguer Not Impressed by Fan Trash Talk at Dodger Stadium

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19079901_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Says You Won't Like Him When He's Injured

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19113394_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Thinks Tommy Kahnle is 'Gross'

By Jeff J. Snider