Former Dodgers Pitcher Returns to Big Leagues With AL East Squad
The Tampa Bay Rays designated right-handed pitcher Chris Devenski for assignment, recalling right-handed pitcher Edwin Uceta from Triple-A. The Rays Communication Department announced the bullpen swap via Twitter/X on Tuesday morning.
Devenski demonstrated great potential in his first two MLB seasons with the Houston Astros, achieving a career-best 2.16 ERA in his rookie season. His career has gone downhill from there. He has not recorded an ERA below 4.18 since 2018.
This season, Devenski has struggled with a 6.75 ERA, allowing 28 hits, 25 runs, and striking out 24 in 26.2 innings. In April, he was placed on the 15-day injured list with tendinitis in his right knee.
This is not Uceta’s first appearance in the Major Leagues this season. He was called up from Triple-A by the Rays on May 6 before being optioned back on May 11 when right-handed pitcher Pete Fairbanks returned from injury. Uceta pitched four scoreless innings in that time frame, allowing one hit, two walks, and striking out five.
The right-hander began his career in the Major Leagues with the Dodgers in 2021. He had a rough rookie season, going 0-3 and posting a 6.67 ERA with 19 runs and 18 hits through 20.1 innings.
The following season, Uceta joined the Arizona Diamondbacks. Showing slight improvement, he allowed 14 hits, 12 runs, seven walks, and struck out 13 batters, posting a 5.82 ERA across 17 innings.
After one season with the Diamondbacks, Uceta played one season with the Mets and now one with the Rays. Across the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Uceta has pitched a total of seven scoreless innings, conceding one hit, four walks, and striking out eight batters. He has not batted since his rookie season in 2021, when he went 1-5.