Former Dodgers Superstar Not Entering Free Agency This Winter, Will Remain With Team
Former Los Angeles Dodgers MVP Cody Bellinger has picked up his $27.5 million player option with the Chicago Cubs, and will officially return to the Cubs for the 2025 season, per Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.
Bellinger signed with the Cubs for the first time in Dec. 2022 on a one-year deal with an option for 2024. Bellinger declined his option for 2024, but re-signed on a three-year, $80 million contract in Feb. 2024. He is set to make $27.5 million in 2025, and will have the chance to opt out of his contract again after the 2025 season.
During the 2024 season, Bellinger slashed .266/.325/.426 with 137 hits, 72 runs, 18 home runs, and 78 RBIs.
Before becoming a Cub, Bellinger spent his entire career prior with the Dodgers. The Dodgers drafted him in the fourth round of the 2013 MLB Draft, and made his MLB debut in 2017. From his rookie season, Bellinger became a star for the Dodgers.
Bellinger put together a record-breaking rookie season, hitting 39 home runs and recording 97 RBIs despite not getting called up until the end of April. He became the first Dodgers rookie to hit for the cycle and broke Mike Piazza's franchise rookie home run record. He was named an MLB All-Star, won the National League Rookie of the Year award, and helped the Dodgers reach the World Series, where they lost to the Houston Astros.
Following an incredible rookie season, Bellinger won the NL Championship Series MVP in 2018, before recording the best season of his career in 2019. That year, Bellinger hit .305 with career-highs of 170 hits, 121 runs, 47 home runs, and 115 RBIs. He won the NL MVP award, and made his second-career MLB All-Star Game.
Bellinger was unable to replicate his success the next few seasons. His batting average slumped to .165 in 2021, and he hit only 10 home runs that season over 95 games. His numbers improved in 2022, but not enough as the Dodgers decided to non-tender him and let him become a free agent. Bellinger joined the Cubs, and rebounded in 2023 by winning the NL Comeback Player of the Year award after hitting a career-high .307 with 26 home runs.