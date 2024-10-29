Gavin Lux Says Dodgers Annoyed by 2020 World Series Comments, Talks Whirlwind 2024 Season
This postseason for Gavin Lux has been unlike any other for him — and with the Los Angeles Dodgers one win away from bringing a World Series title home to Southern California, the second baseman is soaking up every second.
Lux missed all of last season with a knee injury that forced him to have surgery during spring training. Missing an entire year made has made Lux appreciate this season a little more.
"Having it taken away for a whole year, it makes you appreciate the game a little bit more with the ups and downs and everything," Lux said during his press conference on Tuesday. "Would have given anything to be able to play last year, and you definitely appreciate it more. But we've still got to win one more game. Nothing's over till it's over. It's a good team over there. We've got to finish things out. It's not done yet, so just got to keep going."
The second baseman was part of the 2020 taxi squad when the Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays in Arlington, Texas. While the Dodgers viewed the title run just like any other, many viewed it differently because the season was shorter.
Lux is ready to put that argument to rest.
"I think it kind of bugs everybody.," he said about the COVID-shortened season. "We were all in the same situation, and we still won that year. We were all in the same boat doing the same thing. I personally don't think that's the right narrative, but I think it kind of bugs everybody a little bit that you don't get the recognition that you deserve.
"If anything, I think it was probably harder to win that year. You want the full season one, though, just to get that whole narrative out of the window."
The Dodgers were the best team in baseball for the majority of 2024 and nobody can argue that. However, they have hit a new level in the postseason and aren't letting up even if they are up 3-0 in the best-of-seven series.
"Like I said, still we've got to win one more game, and that's the main thing. You just take it pitch by pitch, and it's not over till it's over like I keep saying.
"We're not letting our foot off the gas pedal here. We've just got to keep playing our game."