How Are Dustin May, James Outman, Former Dodgers Doing Since Being Traded at Deadline?
The Los Angeles Dodgers made some big moves at the deadline, shipping out minor league catcher Hunter Feduccia, fan-favorite outfielder James Outman and two-time World Series winner Dustin May.
The Outman deal brought relief pitcher Brock Stewart from the Minnesota Twins back to LA, trading May landed the Dodgers prospects James Tibbs III and Zach Erhard from the Boston Red Sox, and the Dodgers sent Feduccia over to the Tampa Bay Rays for Paul Gervase, Adam Serwinowski and Ben Rortvedt.
Both Outman and May had underperformed this season as far as the Dodgers' standards go and Feduccia was far down in the pecking order, but how has a change of scenery affected the trio so far?
How has James Outman played since leaving the Dodgers?
Outman has featured exclusively for the Twins' Triple-A affiliate in St. Paul since his move, however hasn't found the same success in the minors as he did with the Dodgers.
Before leaving, Outman had a .970 OPS with Triple-A Oklahoma City, crushing 20 homers and driving home 74 runs in just 70 games.
Since his departure, however, he has batted just .115 (3-for-26) in Triple-A through six games, and has a .448 OPS. Outman had played his entire professional career within the Dodgers organization, so perhaps his move has put him into a funk.
How has Dustin May played since leaving the Dodgers?
May has made just one start with the Red Sox since his departure, a 3.2 inning outing against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday. He allowed six hits and three runs, also walking a batter and plunking two.
This kind of outing isn't too far removed from what May had done in LA, as he had allowed three or more runs in six of his last eight starts. He had an ERA north of 5.00 in both June and July before leaving the Dodgers.
How has Hunter Feduccia played since leaving the Dodgers?
Feduccia has spent all of his time since the move at the MLB level, playing five games since his move. In those five games, his 3-for-14 with a double, and has two hits in his last two games.
Feduccia had a .866 OPS this season with Triple-A Oklahoma City and had already played in the majors this season — though rather briefly— so his recent uptick in production isn't surprising.
All in all, the Dodgers did good business at the trade deadline, and they can only hope they made the right decisions to help them defend their World Series championship this season.
