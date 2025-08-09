Former Dodgers All-Star Suddenly Retires From MLB
After 12 seasons in Major League Baseball, former Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star and World Series winner Alex Wood announced his retirement on Friday.
Throughout his career, the southpaw played for the Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, San Francisco Giants, Oakland Athletics and Cincinnati Reds.
"Today, with immense gratitude, I am announcing my retirement from Major League Baseball," Wood wrote on Instagram.
"For over half my life, every decision I’ve made has centered around how it would impact my baseball career. I’ve given every ounce of myself in pursuit of my lifelong dream of becoming a big leaguer. Playing 12 years in the show, reaching 7 postseasons, winning a World Series, and earning an All-Star selection — I never could’ve imagined it would turn out this way.
"Baseball was my first love. Outside of God and my family, nothing else has shaped me the way this game has. Even writing this, I can’t help but smile thinking about how much I still love the game after all this time."
Wood began his career with the Braves, who drafted him in the second round of the 2012 MLB Draft. He pitched two and a half seasons for the Braves before they traded him to the Dodgers in July 2015.
Wood had two stints with the Dodgers spanning five seasons, where he posted a 3.54 ERA and pitched 447.1 innings. Wood won the World Series with LA in 2020 and had an electric All-Star season in 2017, posting a 2.72 ERA through 152.1 innings.
In between his spells in Los Angeles, Wood played for the Reds, though he featured in just seven games. He left for San Francisco after his second stay with the Dodgers, and pitched there for three seasons.
Wood spent his last season with the A's in 2024, but spent much of his time sidelined with left rotator cuff tendonitis. He elected free agency after the season, and didn't sign with a new team.
The 34-year-old kept a career ERA of 3.78 in the majors, and struck out 1,173 batters in the process. He played a pivotal role in LA's postseason run en route to the 2020 World Series.
"To everyone who helped make this dream a reality that I couldn’t begin to list — if you think this is about you — IT IS. I love you and thank you," Wood wrote.
