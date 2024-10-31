Insane Portrait of Shohei Ohtani and Decoy Appears in Dodgers Star's Hometown

Shohei Ohtani in his first of 10 seasons with the Dodgers:



- Invented 50 HR/50 SB club

- Career-high in HR, RBI, 2B, SB, H, R

- Dodgers franchise record in single season home runs

- First career postseason berth

- Will win NL MVP



World Series champion.pic.twitter.com/e6yCjGpxpb