Insane Portrait of Shohei Ohtani and Decoy Appears in Dodgers Star's Hometown
As the Los Angeles Dodgers head back home to celebrate their first World Series in front of fans since 1988, celebrations erupted beyond Downtown L.A.
From Los Angeles to Oshu, Japan, Dodgers fans worldwide are celebrating Shohei Ohtani's first World Series title of his career. In honor of Ohtani, a rice paddy portrait of the Dodgers superstar and his dog Decoy was created in Oshu, Japan, Ohtani's hometown.
Although Ohtani wasn't the World Series MVP, his presence in the lineup gave the Dodgers a sense of relief. The superstar sustained an injury in Game 2 of the World Series during a stolen base attempt.
Once Ohtani was injured, there was speculation that he wouldn't be in the lineup for the upcoming games in the Bronx.
However, being the competitor that he is, Ohtani played through a partially dislocated shoulder. It comes as no surprise given the resilience of the 2024 Dodgers.
"I'm honored to be able to be part of a season where we played the longest, and to be able to get to know this team," Ohtani said. "My first year and experience winning a World Series has been a tremendous honor."
Ohtani added: "We were able to get through the regular season, I think, because of the strength of this team, this organization. And the success of the postseason is very similar to how we were able to pull it off during the regular season. Again, the strength of the organization. Extremely honored to be a part of this."
Although Ohtani was relatively quiet offensively in the Fall Classic, the Dodgers wouldn't have made it this far without his heroics in the regular season.
In his first year in a Dodgers uniform, Ohtani had the best offensive year of his career, as he set the franchise record in single season home runs, and invented the 50-50 club.
There is no other player like Ohtani and likely will never be another player as great as him. Ohtani not only won the World Series for Los Angeles, he won it for Japan.