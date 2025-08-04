Insiders Believe Padres Could Dethrone Dodgers in NL West This Year
MLB insiders Alden Gonzalez and Jesse Rogers both believe the San Diego Padres' chances of overtaking the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West this year are real.
Both insiders were asked whether they believed the Padres were a legitimate threat to dethrone the Dodgers in the NL West after their active deadline, and neither held back.
"The Padres sat just three games back heading into the deadline on the heels of a five-game winning streak," said Gonzalez. "Then they lengthened a very top-heavy lineup, acquired a pretty decent upgrade at catcher and, most notably, gave themselves the deepest, fiercest bullpen in the sport.
"The Dodgers are quite comfortable with who they are at the moment -- in first place, with several key players coming back, while feeling pretty confident that their best baseball might still be in front of them. But there's no denying that the Padres are a legitimate threat. Again."
The Padres made five MLB-level additions at the deadline — including three All-Stars — which addressed a few glaring holes in their lineup while also reinforcing present strengths. Their acquisition of Mason Miller was their biggest deal, and maybe the biggest one across the league.
"They got better where they needed to, especially at the catching position and at the bottom of their order," said Rogers. "And their bullpen is clearly better than L.A.'s right now. The Padres have been hanging around near the top of the NL all season but have been viewed as only a good team, not a great one. They have a chance to be better now that they've eliminated the holes in their lineup. And whatever deficit they have in their rotation, that bullpen will make up for it."
The Padres have closed in on the Dodgers over the last few weeks, however they still sit three games back in the NL West. The Dodgers will play seven games against the Padres by the end of the month, so the Dodgers need to remain at the top of their game to hold their position in the division.
