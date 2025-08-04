Dodgers Cut Recently-Acquired Pitcher From Red Sox
The Los Angeles Dodgers designated left-handed pitcher Zach Penrod for assignment Saturday before sending him outright to Triple-A on Sunday.
The move made room on their roster for starting pitcher Blake Snell, who made his first start since April 2 on Saturday.
The Dodgers acquired Penrod in June after the Boston Red Sox designated him for assignment. He posted a 5.68 ERA with the Red Sox's Triple-A affiliate in 6.1 innings before his release. With Triple-A OklahomaCity, he has posted a 4.85 ERA through 13 innings with a 2-0 record.
Penrod made his MLB debut towards the latter end of 2024 and featured in seven games for the Sox, posting a 2.25 ERA through four innings pitched.
This move is monumental for the Dodgers, who nearly have a full strength rotation with the return of Snell. The Cy Young winner landed on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation after just two starts in April, and later moved to the 60-day injured list in May.
His return start against the Tampa Bay Rays didn't go exactly to plan, as the Dodgers were unable to generate any run support and gave him his first loss of the season. He pitched five innings and allowed three runs in the outing while striking out eight.
In his previous two starts this season, he allowed seven runs in nine innings, however only two of those runs were earned.
The Dodgers reinforced a depleted pitching staff with this roster move, and were able to keep Penrod in the organization. They will hope the reinstatement of Snell will keep them at the top of the division, in which they are battling the San Diego Padres.
They take a three-game lead into their series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, which begins at 7:10 p.m. PT.
